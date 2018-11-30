‘Daredevil’ Executive Producer Surprised by Cancellation, Entire Season 4 Already Planned Out

Yesterday, Marvel fans everywhere were shocked by Netflix’s announcement that they were cancelling yet another one of their Marvel series, Daredevil. This news comes off the heels of the cancellation of Iron Fist and Luke Cage, although Daredevil seems to be hitting fans the hardest.

Unfortunately, the news of the show’s cancellation wasn’t just a surprise to the home viewers. Sam Ernst, the show’s Co-Executive Producer, shared that the news took him by surprise, too.

Man, so weird to be in the Daredevil writers room today, getting the news that we’re cancelled. On the walls were an entire season 4 laid out – and it was so f***g cool. So many moments we wanted the fans to see… Sigh, this business. — Sam Ernst (@havensam) November 30, 2018

“Man, so weird to be in the Daredevil writers room today, getting the news that we’re cancelled,” he wrote. As an added blow, Ernst let his followers know that season four was shaping up to be a good one. “On the walls were an entire season 4 laid out – and it was so f***g cool,” he added.

Between the not-so-reveal of Bullseye, Fisk’s official transformation into Kingpin, and the heartwarming “Nelson, Murdock & Page” napkin, there was some promising potential for a fourth season.

“So many moments we wanted the fans to see… Sigh, this business.” The TV business is certainly an unstable one, and there’s no telling what this means for the future of Marvel Television.

When asked if there was any chance of getting picked up by another network, Ernst was not hopeful. “Nah – this is all business stuff that’s way above my pay grade.” Of course, many speculate that this decision was made because of the upcoming streaming service, Disney+. While it makes sense for Marvel shows to make the move to Disney’s upcoming service, the word “cancellation” doesn’t exactly bode well. However, many fans refuse to believe this is the end of Matt Murdock.

Ernst is epically sad to say goodbye to his co-workers in the writers room. “Sorry to not be able work with the great writers on this show,” he wrote, “Sorry to not be able to help @erikoleson see his vision through.” Erik Olseson served as Executive Producer for the series’ third season for which he also wrote three episodes.

The creator also took the time to shout-out to the hardworking assistants. Sometimes, people forget that a show’s cancellation isn’t just the loss of entertainment, but the loss of many jobs.

“Assistants kill themselves to get these jobs,” Ernst wrote in another tweet, “work their asses off for no money, just to learn, be part of it all, work with writers.” He wanted to make sure his followers were aware that these hardworking folks have “no safety net.” “And we had GREAT assistants,” he added. His tweet storm continued with a shout-out to some of the show’s actors, who Ernst loved writing for.

Hard to express how cool it is to write dialogue knowing that Charlie Cox or @vincentdonofrio or @DeborahAnnWoll would make it sing. Or read the tweets from fans, what they got (everything), how they binged it like I binge my faves. One show, so many relationships, so many feels. //t.co/KkEqudbXTv — Sam Ernst (@havensam) November 30, 2018

“Hard to express how cool it is to write dialogue knowing that Charlie Cox or @vincentdonofrio or @DeborahAnnWoll would make it sing,” Ernst wrote in another tweet, “Or read the tweets from fans, what they got (everything), how they binged it like I binge my faves. One show, so many relationships, so many feels.”

Despite the unfortunate news, Ernst still had a positive outlook: “But TV writers are gypsies, and I’ll work with all these folks again. Onward!” To read all of the writer’s tweets, you can follow him here.

While this may be the end of Daredevil, Ernst still has another project in the works. He’s credited as a Story Consultant on the upcoming Apple-produced series, Are You Sleeping, which stars Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Elizabeth Perkins, and Mekhi Phifer.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, all three seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Netflix.