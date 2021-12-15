Daredevil Fans Celebrate Charlie Cox’s Birthday

As it turns out, it may be a very big week for fans of Netflix’s Daredevil series. Wednesday morning, one of the show’s stars returned to the wildly popular franchise on the latest episode of Hawkeye and there have been a substantial amount of reports suggesting Charlie Cox will pop up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Regardless of what happens in No Way Home, Cox will still have a busy week as the actor is celebrating his birthday. In fact, so many Daredevil fans have wished the actor a happy birthday, he started to trend on social media.

Still, the actor has always played coy about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox said earlier this fall. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!