Daredevil Fans Support Charlie Cox’s Desire to Play Matt Murdock Forever

If Charlie Cox gets his way, he’ll be playing Daredevil forever. In his first interview since appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Daredevil star said he’d love to play the Man Without Fear for the rest of all time. As you might suspect, fans quickly agreed with the actor. Enough so, the fan-favorite began to trend across Twitter.

“I mean look, I feel so lucky to have been cast in that role and it is the gift that keeps on giving. I loved every single minute of making the show,” Cox said. “And so, to be asked to come back and to be involved in any capacity is absolutely thrilling to me. And I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to the point where people are like, ‘You are too old to be playing this part.’”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix, while Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its box office run exclusively in theaters.

