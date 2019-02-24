‘Daredevil’: Marvel Had No Say in Netflix’s Cancellation Decision

Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, says the decision to cancel Daredevil and other Marvel Netflix shows was entirely Netflix’s.

Speaking to Decider, Loeb explained how the end of Legion at FX is different from the Netflix cancellations.

“In the Netflix situations, that was a situation where the network made a decision and we had nothing to say about it,” Loeb said.

Daredevil actress Amy Rutberg had something similar to say in December.

“My contacts at Marvel were very surprised,” Rutberg revealed. “Any of the rumors that it was a Marvel decision are wrong, I think it was purely a Netflix decision. That comes from personal conversations with people high up at Marvel. They were surprised.”

When the cancellation was first announced, Marvel released a statement reading, “Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil. From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been a unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

There are rumors that Marvel may revive the series for Hulu or Disney+ once the two-year moratorium that comes after the Netflix cancellation has run out, but that would depend on the talent involved being available.

Netflix announced the cancellation with a statement reading, “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

