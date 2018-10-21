‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Fan Creates Awesome Season 3 Bingo Sheet

It’s Friday, October 19th, which means that Netflix has finally released the highly-anticipated third season of Daredevil for Marvel fans everywhere to enjoy. For many of us, the binge has already begun, and it will continue throughout the day. If you need something to make this binge just a little more fun (not that the show isn’t exciting on its own), one Reddit user has got you covered.

Right around the time Daredevil was released in the middle of the night, a Reddit account by the name of HTTVChannel posted a Season 3 bingo sheet full of potential things for you to watch out for throughout the entire binge. The card isn’t filled with spoilers, rather potential events that fans are expecting to see, and certain tropes and catchphrases that have become calling cards for the series.

Check out the full card below!

Things like a flashback to Stick, the return of Elektra, a hallway fight scene, and the death of Father Lantom are all events that Marvel fans are expecting to see, based solely on how the previous seasons have gone and the logical directions in which the story could go. There are also squares that contain popular phrases from throughout Daredevil, like “this is my city,” “Kingpin,” a namedrop of Frank Castle, and vague Avengers references.

Of all the blocks on the card, the one thing that fans would likely be most excited to see is the Yellow Daredevil costume. With Matt Murdock giving up the red suit in the new season, his yellow costume provides another opportunity for fans to see him with another comic accurate look.

Another block that fans are certainly hoping to check off is the one that refers to Bullseye getting his classic costume. ComicBook.com recently spoke to actor Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye in the new season, about his character’s costume. While he sounds genuinely excited to don the popular threads, it sounds as though he won’t be suiting up this season.

“I think the Bullseye costume is pretty badass,” Bethel said. “I know that different people have different feelings about it, but I think it’s a pretty badass suit, man, so. I guess that’s all there is to say about that. But, yeah, I think as far as villains go that’s pretty, that’s pretty … I wouldn’t mind putting that on.”

How many boxes have you checked off so far? What do you think of Daredevil Season 3? Let us know in the comments!