‘Daredevil’ Composer Reveals Which Superhero Movies He’d Love to Score

Daredevil is one of the most popular character franchises currently on the Marvel Cinematic Universe slate, and lot of what has helped the flagship Marvel Netflix series stand out is no doubt the haunting score of composer John Paesano.

Paesano has earned himself quite a bit Marvel street cred as of late: in addition to scoring the highly-anticipated Daredevil season 3, he also provided the musical score for the highly-acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. We here at Comicbook.com sat down to talk with John Paesano about his latest Marvel work – and given his recent successes, what other Marvel projects he’d love to score. Specifically, which Marvel movies he’d love to take on.

Check out what Paesano had to say, below:

“God, that’s a good question. I’m trying to think right now of someone I would really, really like to work on. God, who would it be? ‘Cause I am a big fan of just comic books in general. And I would love to … I think it would be really cool to do a Daredevil movie, just because I’m obviously pretty intimately attached to that character just because I’ve been working on him a long time, but I think that there’s just a cool story to tell there.”

While Paesano clearly has some trouble nailing down which specific character(s) he’d love to work with, he leaves little doubt that the he would remain on #TeamMarvel:

“…I really gravitate towards the Marvel characters a lot … I like how Marvel takes just normal people … who do extraordinary things, versus extraordinary people that do extraordinary things. You know what I mean? So, it’s just like … Matt Murdock, he’s a blind lawyer and he was a real kid. Sure, an accident kind of gave him the powers that he got, but it’s just cool kind of how they’re very relatable people. All the Marvel characters, you can kind of relate to them.”

Hold on DC Comics fans, before you roast Paesano too hard, he does make sure to give the DC Universe the credit it deserves:

“DC characters have that, as well, too. There’s a lot of great DC characters, as well, but I think Marvel’s just done a good job of getting all their characters out there. It’s just the whole … I mean, it’s a really hard question because on both sides, whether it’s DC, Marvel, or right now I’m working on a project with a director that I’ve worked with. And I can’t really talk too much about it, but I’m working on a comic property with a director that’s a completely small, unknown comic that he’s a building a feature that’s gonna be really cool, that’s completely different, as well.

So, there’s just tons of great material out there. But I think the long answer to the question is that, I see myself working in this genre, the fantasy, the comic, the superhero world. I think my sound gravitates toward that. I have a big sound. I’m not a … I don’t get hired to do small, intimate scores. It seems like I get hired to do big kind of big loud, aggressive, obnoxious scores. So, I think that I … And I think that music that I do kind of lends itself really great to this world.”

It’s somewhat refreshing to hear that level of self-awareness from Paesano, and good to hear that he’s happy and committed to the superhero genre. The sounds he’s attaching to projects like Daredevil or Marvel’s Spider-Man are definitely getting into fans’ heads, and becoming synonymous with some of their best Marvel experiences.

Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix starting October 19th.