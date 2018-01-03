First ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Set Photos Revealed

The flagship Marvel series on Netflix is set to return later this year, but while we’ve seen photos from the new seasons of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has been nowhere in sight.

But now, some of the first set photos from the production of Daredevil Season 3 have surfaced online, teasing more action from Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and Karen Page. Take a look below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos, taken by Instagram user tomoaeo, show the personalized chairs for Vincent D’Onofrio‘s character and another unidentifiable cast member.

Another photo shows Deborah Ann Woll surrounded by cameras, filming a scene from the new season. She is the only cast member visible in the shot, but with D’Onofrio’s chair nearby we can’t help but think Karen Page is sharing the screen with the Kingpin of Crime.

Karen Page recently appeared in both Defenders and The Punisher, picking up the major different story threads from Daredevil‘s second season. Though the character continues to remain a love interest for Matt Murdock, her new career as a reporter and her connection to Frank Castle made her a great addition to the newest Netflix series.

Woll recently spoke about wanting to return to the role of Page in The Punisher, which was confirmed to be getting a second season in the future.

“When they knew they were going to do a Punisher show, I hoped that I would get to be a part of it,” said Woll. “And then, eventually they call your reps and ask for your availability, and all that stuff.

“When I found out, I was so glad ’cause I really love the relationship between Frank and Karen, and I’m certainly not done telling that story yet, not even after The Punisher Season 1. There’s still more that I’d like to dig into. Any opportunity that I get to strengthen those stories is a good thing.”

Still conspicuously absent from the Daredevil photos is Charlie Cox, however. The character was left in a bad way after the events of Defenders, thought to be dead with a funeral procession held all while he heals from his injuries in a convent. It remains to be seen what impact his injuries will have on the character moving forward.

Daredevil Season 3 returns to Netflix some time in 2018.