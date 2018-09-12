‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Officially Released

Marvel and Netflix have officially released the Daredevil season 3 teaser trailer that acted as a tag on the sophomore season of Iron Fist.

The teaser finds a beaten and bloody Daredevil (Charlie Cox), sporting his ninja-like vigilante costume, in a shadowy confessional booth. A heavy bell tolls.

“I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law. And in the light of day. But I was fooling myself,” a weary Murdock says. “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is… I’d rather die as the devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

The third season of Daredevil picks up after crossover mini-series The Defenders — where the blind crimefighter teamed with neighborhood superheroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) — which left Daredevil presumed dead when he and former lover Elektra (Elodie Yung) were engulfed by the cave-in of Midland Circle.

A teaser tag revealed Murdock survived the ordeal, albeit in rough shape, waking up in a nunnery as nuns call for Maggie — a.k.a. Margaret Murdock, Murdock’s mother — to be played by series newcomer Joanne Whalley.

Cox and Whalley are joined by returning stars Deborah Ann-Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Murdock’s law partner Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, the incarcerated Kingpin of crime.

Wilson Bethel, also a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a clandestine role, was seemingly confirmed to be playing archfoe Bullseye — one of Daredevil’s deadliest enemies who, in the Marvel Comics, causes the horn-headed superhero repeat grief and forces some of his biggest tragedies.

Cox previously told The Hollywood Reporter the new season will draw inspiration from one of Daredevil’s most famous storylines, “Born Again,” in which the Kingpin, having learned the secret identity of Daredevil, systematically destroy Matt Murdock’s already tattered life. Cox said the season will only be inspired in part by the storyline.

Daredevil season 3 is confirmed for a 2018 debut but has yet to announce an exact release date. All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.