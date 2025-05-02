Chris Pratt’s Avengers: Doomsday Absence Possibly Confirmed by TV Series Filming

Chris Pratt was one of the more notable actors missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and now fans might know why he was absent. As Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo commence production on the Marvel blockbuster, Pratt is busy with a different project. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Video confirmed that The Terminal List Season 2 has started filming, sharing a behind-the-scenes image of Pratt on set about to shoot a scene. With the TV show shooting at the same time as Doomsday, it means Pratt might not be able to reprise Star-Lord in the film.

This update on The Terminal List Season 2 aligns with previous reporting on Pratt and Avengers: Doomsday. Shortly after Marvel unveiled the Doomsday cast during a special livestream event, it was said scheduling conflicts with The Terminal List would be a hurdle. There still remains a possibility Pratt could return to the MCU, but the Russos are “prepared” to complete the film without him if they’re unable to get Pratt towards the end of principal photography.

Season 2 of The Terminal List is now in production. pic.twitter.com/nyyz40hU06 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 2, 2025

Last month, Pratt addressed his absence from the Doomsday cast, joking that his chair was cut out of the video during the livestream. While Pratt may not be in Doomsday, he has stated that the MCU will follow up on the tease in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promising that Star-Lord will return.

Though Marvel Studios revealed Avengers: Doomsday was in production during the livestream event in late March, the first official day of filming didn’t happen until late April. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has already shot material for Doomsday on what Kevin Feige called a “pre-photography” day.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that there are additional Doomsday casting announcements to come at a later date, raising questions about who else might be in the film. Given Pratt’s prevalence in the franchise, it’d be reasonable to assume he’d be suiting up for the epic showdown against Doctor Doom. But Pratt can’t be two places at once, so it seems unlikely audiences will see Star-Lord in Doomsday. That said, it is possible that perhaps Pratt filmed something on a “pre-photography day” like Pugh before starting work on The Terminal List, and Marvel is just keeping it under wraps for now. However, based on what we know, Star-Lord isn’t in the Doomsday script and will only be added if Pratt’s schedule frees up in the coming months.

As great as it would be to see the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise get some representation in Doomsday, it’s arguably for the best if Pratt sits this one out. There have already been 27 actors confirmed for the movie, bringing together various Avengers-related characters, the MCU’s Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. Doomsday clearly has a lot on its plate, and it will be a tall task to balance everything so all the characters get their due. There’s a risk of Doomsday being overstuffed, and that’s before the rest of the ensemble is announced. It would be a shame if Star-Lord’s return underwhelmed, so Marvel should hold him off until they have a meaningful role for him.