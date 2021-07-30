Daredevil Season 4 Fan Poster Teases Massive MCU Crossover

✖

The Man Without Fear is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige hasn't officially unveiled when Daredevil may arrive, but the character is all but guaranteed to return to Hollywood's biggest franchise at one point or another. In fact, some suggest the character — played by Daredevil star Charlie Cox — will end up appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite that potential news, the #SaveDaredevil crew continues to push forth its cause, hoping for a fourth season that serves as a continuation of the Netflix series.

With that in mind, standout Instagrammer @adtdesign shared a new teaser poster showcasing what they'd like to see in a Daredevil Season 4 on Disney+. Along with Cox's Matt Murdock, other Daredevil alumni featured include Deborah Ann-Woll's Karen Page, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson).

Since Daredevil Season 4 would, in fact, be set in the MCU, the fan artist even included Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Zendaya's MJ. Then looming large behind the entire ensemble is Vincent D'Onofrio's beloved interpretation of Kingpin. See the piece for yourself below.

While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the return of the Daredevil cast, Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this year that "anything" was on the table for Marvel Studios.

"Everything is on the board," Feige told THR at the time. "That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

Around the same time, the Marvel Studios boss told a separate outfit that he's learned to "never say never" at Disney's Burbank-based lot.

"Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus," Feige told Deadline during Sunday's WandaVision press day. "But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix, while Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17th.

What other DefendersVerse characters would you like to see reintroduced to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!