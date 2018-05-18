‘Deadpool 2’: Cable’s Daughter Is A Famous X-Men Character

Deadpool 2 introduces new X-Men characters but Cable’s daughter Hope Summers is not one of them, despite being a legendary Marvel character.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the pages of Marvel Comics, Cable’s legacy includes the parenting of Hope Summers. Hope was explicitly name-dropped by Cable late in Deadpool 2 (and, technically, her burnt corpse was shown in an erased timeline) but the character has yet to be cast or truly seen in live-action. At the time of her death by the hands of Fire Fist, she might have been about 10-years-old, and still young enough to be carrying a precious teddy bear which her father would carry through time.

Hope Summers first appeared in X-Men issue #205 in 2007 as the first mutant born after the events of the House of M and Decimation stories. She is the vessel of the Phoenix Force (which is expected in X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and has powers of unspecified limits, which center around manipulating and mimicking the powers of other mutants. She has played key roles in several Marvel Comics titles, including Generation Hope and Avengers vs. X-Men.

Whether or not Hope Summers will play a role in Deadpool 3 or the next-in-line X-Force movie is still unknown but seems more likely given confirmation of her existence.

Cable actor Josh Brolin spoke to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, opening up about his character’s rich comic book history which includes Hope.

“I am [a comic book fan] now,” Brolin said. “I had to. I had to read Cable comics and I got to know Rob Liefeld really well. We talked about things and you go back but the Cable history, which we’ve talked about it before, it’s really convoluted, man. There’s a lot of different looks. There’s a lot of different trajectory and stories and… So you kind of pick and choose from the things that will work for now and shave the sides of your hair and then you realize you look like Justin Bieber and half the people in Canada. You know what I mean? It’s like, you think it’s gonna be really unique, and still it’s a striking look and we like that it’s a striking look. People seem to accept it for what it is. As for what’s next, we’ll see.”

Who do you think should play Hope Summers if she comes along in the X-Force movie or next addition to the Deadpool franchise? Sound off in the comment section.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters.