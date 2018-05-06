‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin Reveals How He Transformed Into Cable

Playing characters in superhero movies is no easy feat, whether you’re utilizing motion capture performances or having to bulk up in the gym.

Actor Josh Brolin understands both aspects of the job, due to his performances in both Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. While speaking with EW, Brolin revealed what was challenging about transforming his body to play the time-traveling mutant known as Cable.

Brolin said he only had 11 weeks to prepare for the role before filming began, which he said was not an ideal situation.

“What I should have done was just f—ing blow myself up with steroids and then just eat ice cream and watch TV,” Brolin joked. “That’s kind of what I wish I would have done. But I didn’t. I had this great midlife-crisis idea. Buy a Ferrari? No, I’ll get into shape. And it was just a dumb decision. I worked out three hours a day, and I was off sugar. I’m very happy with the outcome.”

Brolin is signed on for a multi-picture deal as Cable, with the prevailing thought being that he and Ryan Reynolds will appear as their characters in the upcoming X-Force movie. And Brolin is already thinking about how he’ll torture himself for that production.

“I think I want to do something a little different in the next movie. I think I want to get a little bigger and see what that’s like,” Brolin said.

Reynolds, who is familiar with having to get fit for the role of Wade Wilson now, said he would talk to Brolin about the woes of their workout regiments.

“I don’t know how he did it,” said Reynolds. “We didn’t train together, not even once. We talked a lot about, like, how they shouldn’t just dispense [arthritis drug] Celebrex in pill bottles: It should come in smoothies and sprays — you could have one that’s sort of like a skin toner that you just fire on your face.”

Brolin previously spoke about his time making the film, teasing some changes in the new sequel.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin said.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters May 18th.

