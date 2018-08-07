‘Deadpool 2′ Cast Didn’t Know About Ryan Reynolds’ Other Secret Role

Marvel fans were delighted to see X-Men villain the Juggernaut make his way into Deadpool 2, but you might be surprised by who brought him to life.

Ryan Reynolds plays the Merc with a Mouth Deadpool to perfection in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2. For the sequel, he also suited up in a motion capture suit to play the rampaging Juggernaut, something that surprised Colossus actor Stefan Kapicic.

“I didn’t know who was going to be doing the voice of Juggernaut,” Kapicic told THR.

Kapicic didn’t know who was voicing the character until right before the scene. “Ryan is always there when I’m working on Colossus, helping me with the lines and giving me ideas,” Kapicic said. “Then I saw Ryan getting into the CGI costume, and I’m like ‘What’s going on, man? Did I miss something?’”

Reynolds provided the voice and the facial capture for the big-time villain, though performance capture wasn’t done throughout the rest of the movie. Stunt performers filled the role during principal photography on the set.

While fans don’t see the entire Juggernaut costume in the movie, they do see his trademark helmet, and you would never have known it was Reynolds doing the voice.

Fans can see that sequence and more in the Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut. It also includes 15 minutes of footage that Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was surprised to see on the cutting room floor.

“When they showed me the movie, I said, ‘Hey, what happened to that scene? Why isn’t that scene in the movie?’” Liefeld said. “David (Leitch, the director) was really confident. He goes, ‘The pace of the movie we want to deliver works better with these action and humor scenes out of it.’ I said, ‘I will trust in you guys.’”

It looks like the trust was warranted as Deadpool 2 has enjoyed a successful run at the box office, bringing in $318 million domestically and $732 million worldwide. It’s not as much as the original, but still a good haul.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original such as Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2’s Super Duper Cut is on digital platforms now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21. Up next for Fox is X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which lands in theaters on Feb. 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.