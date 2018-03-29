‘Deadpool 2’ Character Power Ratings Trailer Released

A new promo for Deadpool 2 has been released, revealing the capabilities of the film’s heroes.

The new promo video sees four of the film’s key female character broken down by their strengths and weaknesses, with photos from their appearances in the film being plastered onto digital character cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A mercenary mutant, Domino is one of the only heroes who can truly match Deadpool’s wit and skill,” Domino’s bio reads. “And she gets more than enough chances to prove it. So maybe she’s not that lucky.” The attributes card points out that luck and style are her greatest strengths, while Scratch Offs and Casinos qualify as her weaknesses.

Then, there’s Blind Al. “Though she doesn’t have mutant powers by definition, Blind Al can hang with the best of ’em,” her bio reads. “She acts as Deadpool’s advisor, serving up a daily casserole of tough love and even tougher farts.” Her strongest abilities are her sense of smell and sarcasm, while Particle Board Furnite and Cocaine are her weaknesses.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead is next. “Negasonic Teenage Warhead is a mutant with the ability to detonate atomic bursts from her body,” her bio reads. “Though the atomic blasts are devastating, her quick wit is what leaves her enemies begging for mercy.” Negasonic’s greatest strength is explosion manipulation, with attitude and fighting skills following it in that order. Her weaknesses, however, are hugs, genuine human intimacy, and being called, “Shinead O’Connor.”

Last up is Vanessa. “An ex-hooker with a heart of gold (and an attitude to match), Vanessa is the only woman who can deal with Wade as his moral compass and his future baby mama,” the character’s bio reads. While her strength level is quite low, a Bad Childhood, Optimism, and Wade Tolerance levels are all quite high. Vanessa’s weaknesses include ski ball and bad references to Empire.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, 2018.