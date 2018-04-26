Domino Auditions in New ‘Deadpool 2’ Clip

This latest Deadpool 2 featurette should give Marvel fans something they’ve been waiting for – and up close and personal look at the X-Men movies version of Domino, who will be played by Atlanta star, Zazie Beetz!

As you can see in the video above, the new featurette breaks down Domino’s mutant power set for newcomers who may not be aware of the character’s comic book history. Want the long-short of it? Here it is: Domino is one lucky $%*!

Of course, this being Deadpool 2, dropping a claim like a mutant has “luck powers” is not something that can be taken at face value, oh no. As we see in the “audition sequence” of the film – where Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and his buddy Weasel (T.J. Miller) recruit their own “X-Force” team – Wade is not the biggest believer in Domino’s abilities; however, as the accompanying action footage shows us, Domino will definitely have a habit of “Forrest Gumping” her way through bad situations, and turning them to her advantage in a big way!

For fans who were concerned about the aesthetic presentation of Domino in this movie (no chalky skin and black dot), and/or the race of the actress playing her: This featurette helps to prove that at the very least, Zazie Beetz has the combination of swagger and charm to bring a pretty cool and likable version of Domino to life onscreen. Moreover, the way that director David Leitch realizes her powers – in some fun sequences that are like luck-based version of a Final Destination movie – is in some way better than what is able to be conveyed on the comic book screen.

That’s all to say: for all the concern, Domino may quickly end up being a fan-fav staple of the X-Men movie universe – for as long as it lasts, at least.

Rumor is now swirling that next year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix will end Fox’s X-Men Universe as we know it. When the X-Men franchise finally merges with Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no telling which (if any) actors from the already-established franchise will be brought over into the MCU reboot. While many fans think Ryan Reynolds will remain as the MCU Deadpool, there’s far less guarantee that Beetz will get to still play Domino – despite her reported three-film deal. A lot of that may depend on just how well Deadpool 2 does, and how much love Beetz’ performance gets.

Deadpool 2 is out May 18. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.