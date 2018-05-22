‘Deadpool 2’ Extended Cut Confirmed by Director

An extended cut of Deadpool 2 exists and it’s up to 20th Century Fox whether it sees the light of day.

Director of the hit sequel David Leitch opened up about the film in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, where he revealed there is another cut of the movie which he had originally submitted.

There’s an extended cut,” Leitch said. “And I think that they may want to spin that out as a special thing, but right now I’m sort of… we’re taking our time, and it’s going back to the ‘director cut,’ and then sort of collaborating with Ryan [Reynolds], Rhett [Reese], and Paul [Wernick], and making sure we’re all getting all the jokes we want – to have it be fun and our sort of fun collaboration.”

Many of the films jokes did make the film, though the post-credits montage removed a scene which forced even Deadpool to draw the line. Originally, the concluding scenes were going to feature a moment which saw Deadpool traveling back in time to smother baby Hitler.

“It’s true,” Wernick confirmed to ComicBook.com. “I think it was cut just because, it was at the very, very end, and it left the audience with this, ‘Oh?’ It’s like, ‘Sure, it’s baby Hitler, but it is a baby. It’s kind of weird to watch that!” Instead, the post-credits scenes attached to Deadpool 2 are some of its most hilarious and un-missable moments which definitely won’t be stirring up the controversy such a scene might have.

“We are Deadpool but there is a line we can’t cross,” Wernick chimed in.

“Baby killing might be that line,” Reese concluded.

Another young one almost made it into the film, the writers admit. An early version of the film saw Deadpool being a father, but it did not come as close to fruition as previous comments might have led fans to believe. “We didn’t get very far down that path,” Reese said. “It was an idea that came up but we didn’t get very far.”

In fact, Papa Deadpool was one of many versions of Deadpool 2 which the writers has tossed around. “We’ve been developing the script for three years,” Wernick said. We started writing in June of 2015. There were a lot of iterations, one of them Deadpool being a daddy, one of them Deadpool being a villain…”

In the end, it was important to the duo to make sure Deadpool 2 was a much a Deadpool film as its predecessor, firing on all cylinders as fans will be expected.

“What we didn’t want to do was overstuff the movie with too many characters,” Reese said. “We added a few but we also wanted to make sure it was inherently a Deadpool movie.” As noted in ComicBook.com’s review of Deadpool 2, the film gets other X-Men characters right, but never strays far from its roots. “Make it a little bigger for the fans but not so big it feels like an Avengers movie,” Reese said.

“This wasn’t X-Force,” Wernick said. “It was a Deadpool movie.”

Deadpool 2 is now playing.