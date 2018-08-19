Tim Miller’s ‘Deadpool 2’ Featured The Fantastic Four

When fans went to the cinema to watch Deadpool 2 earlier this summer, many were surprised to see Juggernaut on the silver screen. The classic X-Men villain — who, coincidentally enough, was played by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds — almost had a fight with an all-too-familiar face.

Thanks to concept artist Alexander Lozana, we now know the Juggernaut was originally set to travel to Yancy Street to fight none other than the Fantastic Four. Taking to Instagram, Lozana shared his concept art of the first family as they were set to appear when Tim Miller was still attached the the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tim Miller was very precise when it came to the description of The Thing,” Lozano wrote. “He wanted to make sure that I orient myself in the design as close as possible to the comic template to finally give us, the fans, what we always wanted to see on the big screen.”

“It may sound surprising, but the supposedly simple task turned out to be a major challenge after several failed attempts than originally assumed – for the sake of my reputuation, I will spare you all those design errors.”

Lozano shared a couple images of each members of the Fantastic Four — Reed Richards (Miles Teller), Johnny Storm (Michael B. Jordan), Sue Storm (Kate Mara), and The Thing (Jamie Bell).

After directing the first Deadpool flick, a break-out hit, Miller eventually left Deadpool 2 due to reported creative differences between he and Reynolds. Talking with THR earlier last year, Miller seemed fine with his departure — even moreso after tabbed to helm the latest movie in the Terminator franchise.

“I felt like there was more stories to tell there, but I’m happy that somebody else is telling them,” Miller said. “There was a sense of relief in that I get to do something new versus Deadpool 2. I think it would’ve been a great movie, but it was also going to be a continuation of what we had done. This really gave me a chance to do something new.”

“I feel like there was so much more to be done with these characters,” Miller continued. “I mean, I wanted to make Deadpool 2. I was going to do that, until I wasn’t. So, there was that, which took up about seven months of my time. But even then, David [Ellison, who has the rights to the Terminator franchise] and I were talking, like after Deadpool 2, it was going to be this [Terminator].”

Are you bummed we didn’t get a showdown between Juggernaut and The Fantastic Four? Let us know in the comments below!

Deadpool 2 is now available on home video.