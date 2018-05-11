‘Deadpool 2’ First Screening Reactions Are Out

The first reactions to Deadpool 2 are out and, for the most part, it looks like this one will carry on the ultra-violent, ultra-sexy legacy of the first…

…but will it carry on the surprising seal of critics’ approval?

Well…mostly, yeah.

The film hits next week, but a handful of critics saw it tonight, and Twitter is already alight with reactions to the movie. For the most part, the positive reviews are jubilant and the negative ones are just kind of “eh,” so it seems likely that the same people who loved the first one will turn out again.

Hell, even the most negative review we saw concedes that the film will likely make $1 billion.

Deadpool was an odd animal: long in development hell, the X-Men spinoff featured few marketable characters, carried an R-rating, and was made at a third the budget of most major superhero films. It came out to widespread fan and critical acclaim and made more money than anybody could ever have guessed.

Coming in the middle of the summer movie season, sandwiched between the most-anticipated superhero movie of all time and a Star Wars prequel, this film had none of the “stealth” of the first, and so fans have wondered whether it could recapture the magic.

Here’s a little bit more of what the first people to see it have to say…!

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Chris Sylvia

#Deadpool2 took my expectations, blew them up and regenerated as a top tier superhero movie loaded with filthy laughs, an unstoppable force of a team and more heart then it probably should have pic.twitter.com/HvVSfKSCc5 — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) May 10, 2018

Kate Erbland, Film Editor, IndieWire

#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 10, 2018

Mike Ryan, Senior Entertainment Writer, Uproxx

I didn’t like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018

Nigel M. Smith, ‘People’

Just saw #Deadpool2. Safe to say it features the best post credits scene EVER. I’m still recovering. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2 is no doubt the most violent major release since Kill Bill Volume 1. It’s also funnier than the first and has me genuinely excited for a sequel. Oh and it features a ton of Canada jokes, so of course I loved it. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

Grace Randolph, ‘Beyond the Trailer’

Rachel Simon, Movies Editor, BUSTLE

Liked DEADPOOL 2 way more than the first. Smarter, funnier, and with 100% more Ricky Baker. — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) May 10, 2018

Sean O’Connell, Managing Director, CinemaBlend

So, #DEADPOOL2 is the perfect sequel. Doubles down on everything that fans love about the original, and fixes some of that film’s issues. Huge, huge laughs that play the audience like a fiddle. @VancityReynolds destroys as Wade. Great action, fantastic comic nods. A killer ride! pic.twitter.com/KaM8gUT2Jf — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 10, 2018

Matt Singer, Editor-in-Chief, ScreenCrush

I liked DEADPOOL 2 more than the first one (which I wasn’t a huge fan of). Slow to start but all the stuff with X-Force and Cable (and Peter!) works surprisingly well. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) May 10, 2018

David Sims, ‘The Atlantic’

DEADPOOL 2: this time he knows he’s in a cinematic universe!!! — David Sims (@davidlsims) May 10, 2018

Alex Abad-Santos, VOX

And to close us out, there’s one very bold declaration…

Deadpool 2 is better than Infinity War? — alex (@alex_abads) May 10, 2018

Barry Hertz, Film Editor, Globe and Mail

…Not everyone was as big a fan, though: