Exclusive ‘Deadpool 2’ Interview With Deadpool

In promotion of Deadpool 2, the titular anti-hero is doing a bit of press for the film, opening up about his big Hollywood experiences as they pertain to the sequel.

ComicBook.com sat down with Wade Wilson to hear about Deadpool 2 at an event in New York City, just one day after the film’s premiere near Times Square. As it turns out, he had a very unique approach to preparing for the blockbuster’s production. “I started juicing,” Deadpool said. “Not the stick a needle in your tush kind. No, I actually got a blender out every morning and I just filled it with bushels and bushels of fresh drugs.” Watch the full interview in the video above.

Still, Mr. Pool is quite reserved in his expectations for Deadpool 2. “Low,” Deadpool quickly admits. “Real, real low. Like Rick Astley low. This one was definitely a money grab, big time. The good news is you don’t have to see Deadpool 1 to enjoy Deadpool 2 but definitely see Spider-Man 3 to enjoy it.”

Just as the first two Spider-Man movies changed Peter Parker, the success of the first Deadpool has taken its toll on the talkative merc. “Physically, I had five bones from my body just removed so I could just be a little bit more fluid,” Deadpool said. “Both collarbones, seven inches of spine, and for no reason at all, my coccys. Just because I wanted to see what it looked like. So gross.”

There is little room for fun on the set of a Deadpool movie. “Contrary to what people might think, making a movie, that’s really hard work. Those are really long hours,” Deadpool said. “If I had to pick one, I guess I would pick the day I nearly drowned in puppy licks. That was a good day.” Somewhere along the way, he misused an air quotes gesture with his hand. The Rob Liefeld creation struggles with air quotes.

“Caddywhompus. Bumfuzzle. Argle bargle,” Deadpool says are the words which best describe the movie. “Deadpool 2 is like the Canadian version of Couple’s Retreat but with slightly less Malin Akerman. More like Sugar Ray’s ‘Everyone Morning’ but with slightly more Mark McGrath.”

As for Cable, Deadpool is quick to use profanity as a description for Cable actor Josh Brolin, before spewing out the comic book history of the popular character being introduced and playing a pivotal role in Deadpool 2. Timeline, however, also gives Deadpool quite a headache.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 18, 2018.