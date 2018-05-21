‘Deadpool 2’ References Alien World From Marvel Comics

Deadpool 2 introduced several characters from Marvel’s X-Men and X-Force teams into the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movie universe, including Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Along with Shatterstar came the first mention of a major alien world from the Marvel Comics universe.

Shatterstar first appears in Deadpool 2 as a potential new recruit for Deadpool’s X-Force team. He introduces himself and reveals that he’s actually an alien from someplace called Mojoworld.

This is actually the same as Shatterstar’s comic book origin. Mojoworld is a realm outside of space and time that somehow picks up distorted television and radio broadcasts from Earth. Because of that, the world’s native inhabitants, called Spineless Ones, developed a culture that values entertainment and ratings above all else, including the life of beings who are not Spineless Ones.

One of those forms of entertainment is gladiatorial arenas where battles are broadcast throughout Mojoworld. Shatterstar was one of the gladiators raised and trained to fight in the arenas of Mojoworld.

The ruler of Mojoworld is Mojo, who has frequently come into conflict with the X-Men, X-Force, an X-Factor in his quest for higher ratings. While Mojo is considered a major X-Men villain and has made appearances in X-Men animated TV shows, he has yet to make his live-action debut.

In the comics, a group of rebels freed Shatterstar from the arena and sent him back in time and to the main Marvel timeline to seek the X-Men’s help in overthrowing mojo. Instead, he found Cable and X-Force and ran with the group for some time, later joining up with the Jamie Madrox’s X-Factor Investigations detective agency.

While this Mojoworld reference is most likely just an Easter egg, Mojo may be the only villain who can match Deadpool for pure, over-the-top, fourth-wall-breaking zaniness coupled with an appreciation for bloody violence.

