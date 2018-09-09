‘Deadpool 2’ Concept Art Reveals a Much Different Look for Domino

It’s safe to say that Deadpool 2‘s Domino became a bonafide fan-favorite, but it looks like she was almost brought to life in a different way.

Alexander Lozano, who worked on the art department for the first Deadpool film, has been sharing early concept art that he did for the early days of the film’s sequel. The newest of the concept art, which you can check out below, shows the earliest stages of costumes for Domino, before Zazie Beetz ultimately brought her to life onscreen.

While the costume Domino wears in Deadpool 2 definitely has a similar tactical sort of feel, these costumes are somewhat of a departure from what was seen onscreen. There’s also the fact that the concept art is for a white actress, something that was obviously changed with Beetz’s casting.

“Domino is all about – as an actress and as the character that is going to be on the screen – the sass.” Rob Liefeld, who created the character, said of Beetz’s casting last year. “You got to understand, your gonna go up against Wade Wilson. I’m telling you, having been around Ryan multiple times, that mouth cannot be stopped. I don’t think he can say the jokes as fast as they are backed up in his head. Some of these people were like ‘Oh hey, this girl should have been Domino,’ and pick out actress from A through Z. And I’d be like ‘I’m not sure that they can keep up with him.’”

Ultimately, it seems like the film knocked it out of the park with Domino, balancing rougher thematic moments with the franchise’s usual comedic flair.

“I loved exploring the dramatic parts of it,” Beetz told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “For Domino specifically, I loved thinking about her past and pulling that into even the comedy of [what] we’re doing it in the film, since it is based in that.”

“In Deadpool 2 I think we go heavier than the first one did,” Beetz added. “Like Atlanta, the themes are darker. I liked playing this woman who could meet Deadpool face-to-face and toe-to-toe. In terms of our wit and our banter, we match. It really was nice to play that.”

Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut is on digital platforms now and hits Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 21.