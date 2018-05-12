‘Deadpool 2’ Promoted as a Musical in New Teaser

Deadpool 2 may open in theaters next week, but that doesn’t mean the Merc with a Mouth is just going to sit back, eat some chimichangas and wait for opening night. Oh no, Wade Wilson is going got keep promoting the film even if that means presenting it as a musical.

In the latest international promo for Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool takes a swipe at fellow Marvel star Hugh Jackman‘s The Greatest Showman — Deadpool refers to it as a “fabulous dancing monkey musical” — and its Japanese success that he decides to present Deadpool 2 as a musical. You can check out the promo above.

As you can see in the video, Deadpool is filled with “murderous jealousy” that Jackman’s musical was even more successful than the original Deadpool movie in Japan so he’s just going to promote Deadpool 2 as a musical — even though it’s not. This promo is right in line with other hilarious jabs at other Marvel stars and movies. Earlier this week, a new poster for the film was dropped with the snarky tagline “From the Studio that Killed Wolverine” — another humorous jab at Jackman while Reynolds himself tweeted a photo with a typed message obviously designed to resemble the one shared by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s “Thanos Demands Your Silence” spoiler warning,

But not all of the promotions — international and domestic — for Deadpool 2 have taken shots at other Marvel films and actors. Another recent Deadpool 2 promo declared the benefits of Canada, which happens to be the home country both for Deadpool and for Reynolds, but also used it as an opportunity to make a hilarious dig at Europe for excluding the nation from its Eurovision Song Contest.

“You’ve awakened a sleeping moose,” Deadpool says in that video. “All the power of our ‘military’ — legally I have to use air quotes — but traffic cones and affordable healthcare will be coming at you.”

Fans will get to see the non-musical Deadpool 2 when it hits theaters next Friday, May 18.

