First Look At Deadpool’s Big D

Deadpool knows how to market himself, and his latest display is exactly what you would expect from the raunchy hero.

AMC theaters are starting to roll out new Deadpool displays, and the latest features the mercenary hiking his leg and getting quite close to a giant letter D. To be fair, no one has ever accused Wade Wilson of being subtle. Ironically his display takes away from the bigger reveal, which is the official title, which is the rather apt Deadpool 2.

Again, no one ever accused of Deadpool being that original either. Thing is, he does what he does extremely well, and fans can’t wait to see more of his insane antics in the upcoming sequel, and you can check out his amazing display in the photo below.

New #Deadpool2 standee spotted. And, YES, that IS the official title. pic.twitter.com/oZjNYoV8jf — Steve Kidd (@MOVIELORD101) March 2, 2018

While the sequel will feature more of the over the top sequences fans loved in the original, it will feature some new ingredients to the receipt thanks to director David Leitch, who takes over for Tim Miller in the sequel. Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are excited for fans to see this slightly tweaked recipe.

“It’s been phenomenal, David has his own, you know, point of view that’s different from Tim’s,” Reese told IGN. “He comes into a situation obviously where there already exists a tone and a style, so he’s going to stay pretty close to that, I think. But at the same time, he brings a new approach and it’s enlivened us definitely to try new things and to do things a little bit different from the first Deadpool. Not drastically, but enough that you get the sense that it’s coming from a slightly different team.”

Fans will get a chance to see what this new team can do when Deadpool 2 lands in theaters on May 18. Deadpool 2 currently holds a 4.16 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #3 spot.