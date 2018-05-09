New ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster Released By ‘The Studio That Killed Wolverine’

As the spotlight moves on from Avengers: Infinity War, it will next shine on Deadpool 2, which has been heating up in recent weeks, with every new trailer and TV spot that gets released. Now we have a new Deadpool 2 poster that’s dropped, and needless to say, it definitely fits into the franchise’s tradition of fourth wall-breaking meta humor:

Deadpool 2 star Morena Baccarin shared the poster via Twitter, which comes with snarky tagline “From the Studio that Killed Wolverine”. It’s just one more little teasing jab tossed between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The actors have made the Deadpool/Wolverine back-and-forth a staple of the X-Men movie franchise, with Reynolds repeatedly trying “to seduce” Jackman into doing some kind of Wolverine / Deadpool crossover film.

This latest poster continues the comic art theme of the first teaser poster, which depicted the characters of the sequel film all gathered around the table for a Thanksgiving dinner. This new poster invokes a lot of the more fantastical X-Men movie elements that will be at play in Deadpool 2, including the time travel mechanics of Josh Brolin’s Cable, and the fiery destructive powers of Russell (Julian Dennison), a kid who seems to play an Apocalyptic role in the future Cable comes from (see what we did there?). This being the Deadpool franchise, there has to be an overall irreverent tone to the proceedings, which we get in the central image of Deadpool riding in a floating swan – a callback to the previous “Pool Party” poster.

The poster also gives us a better look at the new character that will be part of Deadpool’s X-Force, including Terry Crews as Bedlam;IT‘s Bill Skarsgard as acid-spitting Zeitgeist; Lewis Tan as Shatterstar; and Rob Delaney as normal human character “Peter,” who is already becoming a fan-favorite. We also see a glimpse of the mysterious invisible mutant (Vanisher?) who has snuck into the trailer footage. With Brolin’s Cable being the major focus of the film, and Zazie Beetz’ Domino being two of the most popular aspects of this sequel, they get some prime spots on the one-sheet.

Deadpool 2 is out May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.