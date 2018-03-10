Josh Brolin Confirms ‘Deadpool 2’ Reshoots

Deadpool 2 stars Josh Brolin has confirmed that the film’s cast and crew are indeed reconvening for reshoots in Vancouver.

Josh Brolin spoke to Entertainment Weekly primarily about his other Marvel role, playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Given the self-referential, fourth-wall breaking nature of Deadpool’s humor, Brolin was asked if any Thanos jokes slipped into Deadpool 2.

“I can’t imagine there’s not going to be any,” Brolin said, laughing. “I’ll put it that way. I’m up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it’s a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?”

Brolin’s not wrong. In fact, a couple of Thanos jokes worked their way into the Deadpool 2 trailer. Those were part of the trailer’s frame story though, so fans will have to wait and see what jokes are embedded in the film itself.

As for the reshoots, fans probably shouldn’t think too much of it. While some reshoots can be transformative for a film – the reshoots for Justice League were notably shot by a different director than the rest of the film, and the reshoots for The New Mutants will add an additional character to the film – they tend to be pretty routine for most movies, especially big-budget superhero movies where so much of the film comes together in the editing bay during post-production. Marvel Studios is known to simply work reshoots into the production schedule of all of their films.

Previously, Brolin has stated that he was hesitant to take the multiple-film role as Cable.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I want to do George and Tammy.’ My wife – thank god – said to just read it. ‘Why are you even talking, just read it.’ I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal. So, on my phone I remember I read it.

“It was so reverent and funny and hysterical that once I got through it I was like, ‘that’s it’ and I had no idea [about] the fan-base. I had no idea what it represented, and I think we’ve made something really special.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. That should just be the start though since Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.

