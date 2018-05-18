Marvel

‘Deadpool 2’: What Fans Are Saying

Deadpool 2 opened Thursday to record numbers for an R-rated movie and is on track to break the […]

By

Deadpool 2 opened Thursday to record numbers for an R-rated movie and is on track to break the R-rated opening day box office record.

The Deadpool sequel is proving a hit with fans after early mostly-positive reviews praised the film as a worthwhile sequel to the 2016 X-Men spinoff that remains the highest-grossing R-rated movie.

Now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 84% from critics, Deadpool 2 has earned an 85% “liked it” audience score on the review aggregator website, averaging a 4.2 out of 5 rating from more than 17,000 user votes.

After its nationwide debut Thursday night, moviegoers are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the bigger and arguably better sequel, which teams the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) with fan-favorite series newcomers Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Peter W. (Rob Delaney) as the first iteration of X-Force, a “more inclusive” (and more violent) take on Charles Xavier’s famous team of mutants called the X-Men.

Deadpool and allies are pit against Cable (Josh Brolin), a time-traveling mutant from the future who makes a trek to the past to assassinate unruly teen Russell (Julian Dennison) before the fiery mutant can cause a devastating future.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.

