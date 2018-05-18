‘Deadpool 2’: What Fans Are Saying

Deadpool 2 opened Thursday to record numbers for an R-rated movie and is on track to break the R-rated opening day box office record.

The Deadpool sequel is proving a hit with fans after early mostly-positive reviews praised the film as a worthwhile sequel to the 2016 X-Men spinoff that remains the highest-grossing R-rated movie.

Now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 84% from critics, Deadpool 2 has earned an 85% “liked it” audience score on the review aggregator website, averaging a 4.2 out of 5 rating from more than 17,000 user votes.

After its nationwide debut Thursday night, moviegoers are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the bigger and arguably better sequel, which teams the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) with fan-favorite series newcomers Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Peter W. (Rob Delaney) as the first iteration of X-Force, a “more inclusive” (and more violent) take on Charles Xavier’s famous team of mutants called the X-Men.

Deadpool and allies are pit against Cable (Josh Brolin), a time-traveling mutant from the future who makes a trek to the past to assassinate unruly teen Russell (Julian Dennison) before the fiery mutant can cause a devastating future.

@pattonoswalt, @rejects

If the members of Monty Python all took ketamine, they would die because they’re very old.



But right BEFORE they died they’d probably write DEADPOOL 2. What a surreal, glorious cyclone of fuckery. Get help, @VancityReynolds. #Deadpool2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 18, 2018

The appeal of #deadpool2 is that it does all the jokes, just like the first one, and looks slightly better thanks to the first’s success. That’s exactly what it is and I enjoyed it thoroughly. — Neil Miller (@rejects) May 18, 2018

@ericfarrell, @UFgatorskickass

One of the best sequels ever made. So good. — Eric Farrell (@ericfarrell) May 18, 2018

#Deadpool2 thoughts



-Ryan Reynolds was born to play this role

-Funnier than the first one

-Josh Brolin is a bad ass

-Domino is really good (and hot)

-Best mid credits/post credits scene in any marvel movie

-HYPED for X Force — Bring me Thanos (@UFgatorskickass) May 18, 2018

@KevinRBrackett, @Marel_Medina

It was a lot of fun! Theater was laughing almost non-stop last night. A surprising amount of heart too, which was nice. And great action scenes! — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) May 18, 2018

EVERYONE in our theater loved it!!!! Wonderful movie, packed with comedy, action, tension and overflowing with heart!!!! — Marel Medina (@Marel_Medina) May 18, 2018

@RainbowBoyy_, @Tristrix, @AgeOfMyself, @Piqueeeeeeee, @fringe_face

IMO #Deadpool2 is better than the first one. Funny, emotional, action packed, anything that you could want ?? — QUINN LEE PHILLIPS (@RainbowBoyy_) May 18, 2018

I just saw Deadpool 2 and I have thoughts.



1. Deadpool 2 was good.



2. Deadpool 2 was REALLY REALLY good.



3. Domino stole every scene she was in, and needs her own movie right now.



4. Deadpool 2 was better than Deadpool 1.



5. Deadpool 2 was WAY WAY better than Infinity War. — Maximum Effort Tristrix (@Tristrix) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 is better than Black Panther but not Infinity War — (Eric) (@AgeOfMyself) May 18, 2018

Watch Deadpool 2 last night, and thought it’d be much better. — Captain Pique (@Piqueeeeeeee) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 is better than the first one, don’t @ me — ? Laura ? (@fringe_face) May 18, 2018

@bullyart07, @JamelHerring, @to_535, @ChrisTran1997

If you would have told me that #Deadpool2 was a better comic book movie than #AvengersInfinityWar I would have called you crazy. Go see Deadpool 2! pic.twitter.com/WnJyuWkD4a — Chris Gutierrez (@bullyart07) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 way better and funnier than the 1st one. — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) May 18, 2018

deadpool 2 somehow managed to be even better than the first one — T.V.O. (@to_535) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2: very good, but not as good as the first movie — Chris Tran (@ChrisTran1997) May 18, 2018

@Sahil_Adhikaari, @12ozCannon, @JLSwitzer33, @DarKnighT_0_9, @ShoeStringAzael

A major turn off in recent marvel movies is whenever there is some intense emotional or fighting scene is going on, they suddenly add something humourous or slapstick which actually ruins the flow of the scene. Only #Deadpool2 franchise can pull that off,not every marvel movie. — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) May 18, 2018

So



You’ve ranted about a Black woman being Domino but she ended up being one of the best parts of the movie #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/JbNDRvZShi — The Stunticon (@12ozCannon) May 18, 2018

So, Deadpool 2:

Plot rambles a bit much, a few characters don’t get near enough screen time, but most of the jokes land. Kind of has the John Wick 2 problem of the first feeling like a strong statement and the second being a bit too sprawling by comparison. — J L Switzer (@JLSwitzer33) May 18, 2018

I think probably my biggest problem with Deadpool 2 is that there are hints of an X-Men movie that is actually good in there but instead of that movie we get bathroom jokes. — Jordon Kear (@DarKnighT_0_9) May 18, 2018

I saw Deadpool 2 last night and it was good, better than the first one but still carries the problems of the first one, jokes that run on for too long, tone deaf, and being raunchy just to be raunchy. But the thing this movie does right does it very well, 7/10 pic.twitter.com/YDlxhjOKPM — uh-ZAYL ES-pee-noh (@ShoeStringAzael) May 18, 2018

@Jack_Septic_Eye, @Jasper_Offshore, @ohemgeeijizzed, @RobbieAmell

I’ve seen Deadpool 2 twice now and I absolutely loved it!! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) May 10, 2018

Guys guys go see #Deadpool2 I’m still laughing!!!??? — Jasper Whitehead (@Jasper_Offshore) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 > Infinity War. Fight me. ? — rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 is amazing. I’m actually a little mad at how good it is. Don’t miss the post credit scenes. @VancityReynolds is a savage. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) May 18, 2018

@Mi55Tipper, @SattelizerGames, @HentaiKyoko, @jojackTHEblack, @Mrhappy1227

DEADPOOL 2 IS SO GOOD. — Dominique Tipper (@Mi55Tipper) May 18, 2018

Okay Deadpool 2 was hilarious. Just as good as the first in terms of raunchy action and humor. — Satt/Mike (@SattelizerGames) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 sucked lol. Only good thing about the whole movie was the after credits. Blahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. — ??‍?✨????? ????? ✨? (@HentaiKyoko) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 was an ok movie, but overall it was unremarkable — Kylo Hen(nessy) (@jojackTHEblack) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 was ok. Plenty of 4th wall breaking and pop culture reference, but at times it tried to be taken a bit too seriously.



Stay for the mid credits scene though. Once the real credits start rolling you’re in the clear — Mrhappy1227 (@Mrhappy1227) May 18, 2018

@jburd22, @itsabtSebstan, @SavinTheBees, @Laura88Lee, @legndofphoenix, @JimmyRGeorge

The #1 lesson from the #deadpool franchises success is to keep control over your budgets. the cost of both films combined is roughly 160 million (half of Justice League/Avengers 3), yet they perform at the upper end of comic films despite an R rating. THERE ARE NO EXCUSES. — Jonathan Burdett (@jburd22) May 18, 2018

I loved #Deadpool2 .. its fucking hilarious and emotional both mid post credit scenes are just too much its best in entire universe .. @VancityReynolds and #JoshBrolin #Cable AWESOME so was Domino — BuckyDeservesHappiness (@itsabtSebstan) May 18, 2018

I’ll watch Deadpool 2 again but maybe Avengers Infinity War just raised the bar a bit too high and the hype behind Deadpool 2 was too much. Hope my opinion changes in the second viewing. — Plathanos ??? (@SavinTheBees) May 18, 2018

Deadpool 2 is the best thing since slice bread — Laura Lee (@Laura88Lee) May 18, 2018

Deadpool ended up being the best X-Men movie, other than Logan. PLEASE give them control over the property. — Sarah✨ (@legndofphoenix) May 18, 2018

Saw DEADPOOL 2 yesterday. Just as fun as the first film, with even more heart. Plenty of rousing action but I appreciated the smaller scale feel it had. Refreshing to see a sequel go smaller and focus more on character. pic.twitter.com/Zk6OpTHKFI — Jimmy George (@JimmyRGeorge) May 11, 2018

Deadpool 2 is now playing.