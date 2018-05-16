Rob Liefeld Wants Six Pack Characters in ‘Deadpool’ Movies

As the Deadpool train gets ready to leave the station for the second time, the merc’s creator Rob Liefeld is enthuasiacally looking toward the future.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview on the red carpet of Deadpool 2‘s world premiere, Liefeld opened up about which of the characters he has created whom he wants to see appear on the big screen with Deadpool next. “Let’s keep going,” Liefeld enthusiastically started, referring to the already massive roster growth in Deadpool 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let’s get the entire Six Pack who Cable used to run with,” Liefeld said. “Let’s get Bridge, let’s get Hammer, let’s get Grizzly. No, no, no, especially if there’s more Cable we can go in that direction. I did a graphic novel last year that introduced a new nemesis for Deadpool. I was thinking smaller budget. Now, the budgets are insane. There is so much great stuff yet to come.”

As for Deadpool 2, Liefeld is most excited for audiences to meet one of the many new faces coming to the big screen. “Zazie [Beetz] as Domino,” has Liefeld the most jazzed. “I loved her casting, I thought they nailed it. Seeing her in costume and filming is obviously different from seeing her in the film and obviously I was only there a couple days, three or four days on set, I didn’t see all of her interaction. She is so charming and so charismatic and she plays so well off Ryan [Reynolds] and Josh [Brolin]. I think audiences are gonna be like, ‘I want more Domino!’ Ryan is tops. Josh, you know what you’re getting, you’re getting Josh Brolin! Zazie, I told Ryan, ‘This is a star turner. This is a star turner. People are gonna flip for her.”

Beetz is not the only newcomer to the Deadpool franchise for the sequel. Also joining Reynolds on the big screen for the first time are Brolin, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, Julian Dennison, Shioli Kutsuna, and Bill Skarsgard. Furthermore, the film also feels fresh from a director standpoint, as the original Deadpool director Tim Miller parted ways with the franchise, to later be replaced by John Wick’s David Leitch.

To watch ComicBook.com’s complete interview with Liefeld, check out the video at the top of the page, and check out ComicBook.com/Marvel for more exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and Deadpool 2 intel.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 18, 2018.