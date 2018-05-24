‘Deadpool 2’ Scores Second Best Tuesday Box Office Ever For A R-Rated Movie

Deadpool 2 hasn’t even been in theaters a full week, but it’s already making a serious dent in box office records. Ryan Reynold’s return as Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth just scored the second-best Tuesday at the box office for an R-rated movie ever.

Deadpool 2 brought in an estimated $12.4 million, an increase from the $12 million it brought in on Monday, according to Deadline. 2006’s The Omen currently holds the top R-rated Tuesday box office of all time, a title attributed to that film having a rare Tuesday opening day.

This is just the latest indicator of Deadpool 2‘s box office success. The film brought in the biggest international R-rated opening ever this weekend with an impressive $176 million. That number beat out its predecessor, the original Deadpool. Domestically, Deadpool still holds onto the top spot for R-rated opening weekends as Deadpool came in at $125 million, just shy of the record holding $132.4 million.

“For an R-rated flick, $125 million is just ridiculously good. It just goes to show you how Fox hit the cultural lightning rod the first time out,” box-office analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations told The Hollywood Reporter. “They woke up up a massive contingent of PG-13 superhero fans that weren’t quite ready for what hit them with the first Deadpool. The love-fest was on, and word-of-mouth spread like wildfire. Deadpool 2 is more of the same.”

Additionally, Deadpool 2 set a new opening day record for an R-rated movie. The film hauled in $53.3 million in its first day at the box office, a total that includes the record-setting $18.6 million early Thursday night previews brought in.

Box office success aside, Deadpool 2 is performing well critically as well. The film received an A CinemaScore and ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis noted in his review that Deadpool 2 might just be even better than the original.

“If only for the humor and action sequences, Deadpool 2 would have matched its predecessor in quality. Such a feat would be a detriment in the long term, as audiences will only stomach so many prompt innuendos for a crude laugh over time. Where Deadpool 2 excels further is in its heart. A somewhat sudden change of heart for the titular character who once refused to be called a hero implants a level of soul no one could have expected. What starts as a raunchy thrill ride takes sudden turns of emotional depth which will supplement the experience for the average moviegoers who can’t grasp gags which come at other super hero films’ expenses. In fact, the easy-to-follow but far-reaching emotional depth which hits late will help cement Deadpool 2 as the better of the two films so far.”

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.