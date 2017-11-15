New ‘Deadpool 2’ Synopsis Revealed

Following the release do the first teaser trailer for, 20th Century Fox has released the official synopsis for Deadpool 2.

Just like with the first Deadpool movie, the Deadpool’s fourth-walling breaking, sardonic sense of humor is bleeding over into every aspect of the film, including the synopsis, which seems to tell us little about the film’s actual plot.

Here’s the synopsis from Fox:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

This follows the reveal of the first poster for the movie and a spread in Good Housekeeping magazine.

“The Game is afoot!” Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld told ComicBook.com when the magazine feature was revealed. “Oh man, this could not be more exciting for the fans as well as for all the great talent bringing Deadpool 2 to life! Deadpool! Cable! Domino! Colossus! Fans, brace yourself, you have no idea all the awesome that is coming your way! The best news is that June 1 is closer today than it was yesterday!!”

Ryan Reynolds returns to star as Wade Wilson in the sequel to 2016’s irreverent superhero hit. Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapicic will also reprise their roles from the first film. The film will introduce Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz at Domino, and Jack Kesy as the film’s unrevealed villain.

Deadpool 2 s directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Filming began in Vancouver in June 2017 and wrapped in October 2017.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on April 13, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.