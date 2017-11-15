‘Deadpool 2’: All of Name Reference Easter Eggs in the First Teaser

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 (or “Untitled Deadpool Sequel”) continued the franchise’s tradition of packing its credits with meta references and Easter eggs for fans to unpack.

There are a lot of names thrown at viewers in the teaser’s end credits – some of them fans may get on first sight, but others may take some explanation for fans to appreciate in full.

Here are all of the Easter eggs in the Untitled Deadpool Sequel Teaser’s End Credits:

Executive Paintducer – Ross Bobart

This is was a reference to Bob Ross, painter and host of The Joy of Painting, which ran on PBS from mid-80s to mid-90s, and is the entire basis for this Deadpool 2 teaser.

Lead Singer – Jerrika Benton

This is a reference to “Jerrica Benton,” the alter-ego of Jem, from the 1980s Japanese import animated series, Jem. The character was a pop star whose persona is created by hologram technology projected over her body.

Chief Engineer – Geordie LeForge

Cleary a reference to LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge, the chief engineer of the Enterprise spaceship in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Video Editing – Blanche Devereaux

This is one of the clearest (as in properly spelled) references to actress Rue McClanahan’s character Blanche on Golden Girls.

Audio- Ted E. Ruxpin

This shoutout was to the Teddy Ruxpin doll, which told kids stories using audio tape tracks. Clearly part of Deadpool’s beloved childhood.

Camera 1 & 2 – Wayne Campbell

This was a reference to Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell from the “Wayne’s World” SNL sketches and movie franchise.

Lighting – Tom Edison

This one gets a little intellectual in its reference to Thomas Edison, inventor of the electric light bulb (among many other things).

Security – Dalton

This is a reference to Patrick Swayze’s badass barroom “Cooler” from Road House. Best security money can buy!

Boom – Goes the Dynamite

This play on the film crew boom mic operator references the popular catchphrase / viral video / meme that started with Ball State University student Brian Collins in a 2005 YouTube vid.

Grip – Chin Chin

This is a reference to the main antagonist from the Filthy Frank YouTube channel, known as Chin Chin, which is also the Japanese word for penis. We’ll leave it to you to imagine which one the “Grip” label applies to…

Eternal Love For – Bug N’ Parker

This one is a clever little reference to Spider-Man, because why not, right?

Untitled Deadpool Sequel hits theaters on June 1st, 2018.