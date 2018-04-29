‘Deadpool 2’ Tracking for Massive Record-Breaking Opening

While he’s got his work cut out for him against Cable, things are looking quite nice for Deadpool on the ticket sales front.

20th Century Fox revealed at their CinemaCon panel this morning that Deadpool 2 is currently on point with early tracking, indicating that it could open to around $150 million and at least $100 million plus over the course of its opening three days (via Deadline).

While those are just industry estimates, they are still immensely positive. It should easily net 20th Century Fox’s best domestic opening ever as long as it surpasses the original Deadpool’s $132 million. It is already Fandango’s biggest R-Rated advance ticket seller of their 15-year history, knocking out Fifty Shades of Grey from the top perch.

The good news keeps coming though, as it is doing quite well in the unaided awareness category. That term applies to how strong buzz is around any given movie and is one of many stats used when studios buy their TV ads. Deadpool 2 is currently at a 29, which is higher than Logan (24), Suicide Squad (24), and Deadpool (19). It’s also right under Captain America: Civil War at 32.

The film has also broken advance ticket sale records for Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas, doubling the preview 24-hour benchmark in its first 4 hours.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2. With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen.” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “With tickets now on sale, we will continue to add seats to accommodate the demand.”

Part of that demand is obviously the introduction of Cable and Domino, but as the Deadpool 2 trailers show, there should be plenty of other things to keep the audience’s attention.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14. 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.