‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why Deadpool Didn’t Save Everyone

Fans are still trying to figure out all of the different ways to process Deadpool 2, but it sounds like one of the film’s bigger plotholes can be explained away.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent appearance on The Empire Film Podcast, Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds was asked about Wade Wilson’s decision to travel back in time and save Peter (Rob Delaney) as part of the film’s surprisingly-dense mid-credits scene. Considering the fact that Peter was just one of several X-Force members to plunge to a gruesome death, some fans can’t help but wonder if Wade saved the rest of the team as well.

“So I love that he just completely ignores this marquee cast that he could’ve saved of useful and wonderful superheroes,” Reynolds explained, “but instead went back and saved [Peter].”

But according to Reynolds, that choice to save Peter actually has a deeper meaning behind it, when you look at one of the film’s earlier sequences.

“Well here’s the thing though, I always felt that it was important to save Peter, just because in the helicopter before we jump, I say to him ‘I’d never let anything happen to you, sugar bear. I’m just saying this to impress the other guys.’ And we all jump out of the thing.” Reynolds continued. “So I felt like that was a promise that Wade made early on in the movie, and it was nagging him, so he went back and got Peter.”

To an extent, this answer is both heart-warming and hilarious enough to probably satisfy Deadpool fans, especially because it means that Peter will live on to be adorable for another day. Still, the fact that a large amount of the X-Force remains dead certainly feels major — something that the film’s writers were conscious of.

“I’d say yes, [we were nervous about the fan reaction].” co-writer Paul Wernick revealed earlier this week. “Absolutely. Terrified. These are characters that childhoods grow up on. So the idea that Shatterstar just jumps out of a plane and dies, then yeah. But our test with Deadpool is, if you couldn’t do it in another superhero movie then you SHOULD do it in Deadpool. It’s like we’re given the license to push the boundaries and it’s a boundary we definitely worry about. It’s shocking and crazy and funny and we built our whole marketing campaign around these guys. People are coming to the movie thinking these guys are gonna team up and be part of this X-Force and in an instant they’re all dead! Comedy trumped better judgment.”

What do you think about Deadpool’s decision to save Peter in Deadpool 2? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.