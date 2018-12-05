Deadpool Creator Shares Ryan Reynolds’ Thoughts on ‘Deadpool 3’

Deadpool star and producer Ryan Reynolds says there’s “no shortage of ideas” for a third entry in the hit Marvel-adapted franchise.

X-Force and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld attended a Deadpool 2 screening hosted by the Academy Saturday, where Reynolds appeared with co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

As reported by Liefeld on Facebook, Wernick pitched Reynolds a “fresh take” on Deadpool 3 in the lobby before the post-screening Q&A.

In May, Reynolds said a Deadpool 3 was unlikely as the franchise’s sophomore entry shifted towards Wade Wilson’s team-slash-family of misfit mutants, introducing series newcomers Cable (Josh Brolin) and Cable (Zazie Beetz) and setting up the Drew Goddard-penned and directed X-Force spinoff.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds told Starnews Korea in May. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team, so to speak.”

Deadpool 2 prepped the X-verse spinoff by introducing the makeshift team, dubbed “X-Force,” originally assembled to help free captured mutant Rusty Collins (Julian Dennison) from a prison convoy where the fiery teen would be assassinated by time-traveling mercenary Cable.

The short-lived team included the super-powered Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård), Vanisher (Brad Pitt), and schlubby regular joe Peter (Rob Delaney).

A new, unofficial iteration of the team emerged with fortuitous mutant Domino, Cable, Deadpool, and X-Men allies Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

The planned X-Force film “isn’t really a Deadpool film,” Reynolds told Variety in May, “but it’s sort of a group effort.” Of future Deadpool-branded sequels, Reynolds added “we’ll see,” admitting he didn’t want to mull over ideas until later down the road, where Reynolds said he’s sure “we will figure it out.”

Reynolds made similar comments to EW, arguing the Merc with a Mouth might be better served continuing on as part of an ensemble.

“I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that,” Reynolds said.

“I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano-a-mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Bad Times at the El Royale) is developing that project with executive producer Reynolds and producers Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) and X-Men series producer Lauren Shuler Donner.

Reynolds is expected to re-team with Beetz and Brolin, who have a three-movie and four-movie contract with Fox, respectively. Kinberg said in May the roster for that ensemble had yet to be determined.

Following its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets, Disney is expected to retain Reynolds as Deadpool when the character is integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to the Avengers and related franchises.

It’s not yet known whether whatever version of X-Force that now exists will be scrapped or move forward under Disney-owned Marvel Studios once the merger is finalized.

Studio 20th Century Fox has since submitted Deadpool 2 for awards consideration in 15 “for your consideration” categories, including Best Actor for Reynolds, Best Director for David Letich, and Best Picture.

Fox next releases the PG-13-rated Once Upon a Deadpool — featuring more than 20 minutes of new footage and a role for The Princess Bride‘s Fred Savage — for a two-week run starting December 12. $1 of every ticket sold will benefit F-ck Cancer, dubbed “Fudge Cancer” for the limited-time campaign.