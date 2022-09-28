Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.

Why this comic book? Probably because it's the most recent team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine. Deadpool hasn't had his own comic since Marvel canceled his most recent series in January 2021. His next series is on the horizon, but in the meantime, Marvel's merc with a mouth has been popping up here and there in other series.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Most recently, he's become fixated on becoming part of Krakoa, the island nation for mutants only, which Deadpool is not. But Wade Wilson is persistent and has continued to try to get himself placed on Krakoa's X-Force team.

In the current Wolverine series, Wade and Logan teamed up to take on Danger, the sentient personification of the X-Men's old training ground, the Danger Room. While once an ally to the mutants she helped train, it seems Danger has her own agenda these days. That's Danger in the top panel of the page that's visible in the announcement video.

Should fans read anything into this comic being in the video? Probably not. As mentioned, it was likely chosen simply because it's the latest comic book story to feature a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up. Then again, anything is possible.

Reynolds posted a second video on Wednesday morning, "explaining" how Wolverine is back after the events of Logan (not really). Deadpool 3 sees Reynolds reteaming with direct Shawn Levy, who helmed Free Guy and The Adam Project.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds said in the announcement video. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I...I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on September 6, 2024.