Marvel Announces New Deadpool Series

Marvel Comics has announced a new Deadpool series starring the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson. The new era for Deadpool begins in November with Deadpool #1, kicking off a new ongoing series from Alyssa Wong (known for her work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Iron Fist) and artist Martin Coccolo (currently drawing the Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War crossover) promising "riotous violence and relentless body horror." Deadpool's new solo series -- the first since the previous Deadpool volume wrapped in January 2021 -- begins with a new group of mercenaries sending Deadpool on "one of his most dangerous missions," complete with "an intoxicating villain" unleashing a plan that has side effects on Wade's body. Also, a new love interest emerges. Here's the synopsis:

"The world knows Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one…but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM."

In a press release, Wong says, "I love chaos. And what is Deadpool if not chaos incarnate? I'm honored to take the reins for Wade's next solo adventure--expect romance, expect body horror, and expect a wild time!"

Coccolo adds, "Some time ago I got to do a ten-page story for Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. It was an awesome albeit short experience which left me wanting for more, so when I was asked if I wanted to take the reins of a new Deadpool series I responded with a resounding yes! Then I got to read Alyssa's script and I loved it! Their script is inventive, dynamic and a lot of fun and working with Alyssa is an absolute joy. They are the best! So I honestly couldn't be happier with this opportunity and I think, or at least hope, that readers notice how fun this project is for everyone involved and hopefully they hop on the ride with us!"

Deadpool #1 goes on sale on November 2nd. Check out Coccolo's cover for the issue above.