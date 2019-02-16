Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover Imagined in Epic Fan Poster

Bosslogic shared a faux poster for “We Heal Our Scars,” a Fault In Our Stars parody teaming Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman).

Repurposed footage from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine — where Reynolds made his debut as a muted version of Wade Wilson — allowed Jackman’s metal-clawed mutant to cameo in the Deadpool 2 end credits, but the 17-year X-Men star reaffirmed in November he’s “done” with the role.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time. It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, okay. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time,” Jackman told MTV News.

“And on the way home, someone calls you and goes ‘They just put Michael Jackson on! You gotta get back here!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

The 50-year-old star’s response came after Reynolds openly declared he hopes to one day entice Jackman enough to reclaim the role.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best,” Reynolds previously told EW.

“I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

Jackman said previously appearing as Wolverine in Reynolds’ franchise would be a “totally different story” if Deadpool “had appeared ten years ago.”

