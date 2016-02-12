Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The R-rated X-Men spinoff movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are now streaming on Disney+. The announcement of the films' arrival, the first r-rated movies on Disney's family-friendly streaming service, prompted stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to share jokes and behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate. It also encouraged speculation about whether the films' arrival on Disney+ during the week of San Diego Comic-Con could signal that Reynolds or Jackman will appear during Marvel's Saturday panel in Hall H, perhaps bringing news about the future of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

The films are now live on Disney+. Here are their synopses from Disney:

Deadpool (2016): Based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life

Deadpool 2 (2018): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

Logan (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Fans at San Diego Comic-Cin can celebrate these films' debut on Disney+ by grabbing free mini chimichangas while supplies last. The Disney+' Deadpool chimichanga truck will be located at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5 p.m. PT on Friday, July 22, and on Saturday, July 23.

Deadpool 3 is currently in pre-production (fans are already buzzing about it, between the streaming move and the upcoming Marvel panel). The film will reportedly maintain the R rating of its two predecessors.

"It's almost like putting on a comfy old sweater," writer Rhett Reese told DiscussingFilm. "Marvel's really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They've been very hands-off and supportive, but they've also let us do what we do. So really, it's just been fun. We're mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we're most associated with, and we're very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it's a blast. It's like going back to school again after having summer off. It's pretty fun."

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are streaming now on Disney+. Marvel Studios' Hall H panel begins at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday.