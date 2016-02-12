Hugh Jackman Celebrates Logan and Deadpool's Disney+ Arrival With New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Weapon X is overjoyed at the latest additions to Disney+. Following the news that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are making their debut on the House of Mouse's streaming service, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram to thank Disney for bringing his and friend Ryan Reynolds' R-Rated projects to the family-friendly platform. "Thank you @disneyplus for adding brothers-in-arms @deadpoolmovie and #Logan as the first R-Rated movies on the platform," Jackman wrote. "While your choice is questionable, we'll take it." Accompanying the caption is a behind-the-scenes photograph of a bathrobe-clad Jackman embracing Reynolds, who is in full Deadpool attire.

While Deadpool 3 is already deep in development, Jackman's latest acknowledgement of his former superhero role will undoubtably resurrect chatter about the stage actor putting the metal claws on once more. Unfortunately for those holding out hope, Jackman has doubled-down numerous times that his mutant days are behind him.

"I'm hearing about this from you, and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he told Jake's Takes last fall. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

Jackman has admitted that he's been tempted to bring back the mutton chops, but he knows "it's time."

"When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that's cool. It's just a matter of time. It's a bit like you're at the greatest party you've ever been at, you've been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you're just like 'It's time, ok. If I stay any longer, it's gonna get ugly.' It's like, it's time," he began. "And on the way home, someone calls you and goes 'THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!' And a little part of you goes, 'I like Michael Jackson,' but then you just go, I want to go to bed."

Logan will be available on Disney+ tomorrow, July 22nd.