Ryan Reynolds Takes Issues With Deadpool and Logan Being the First R-Rated Movies on Disney+

Marvel fans got an unexpected update on Thursday, with the news that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be streaming on Disney+ later this week. The trio of films will be among the first R-rated titles to be streaming on the platform, something that has already left fans surprised, and wondering about what the decision could mean for Marvel films writ large. Reynolds recent took to social media to celebrate the news in a hilarious way, arguing that while Deadpool and Logan will be the first R-rated films on the service, "some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma." Accompanying the tweet were a series of fake R-rated title cards for films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi and The Lion King.

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

Momentum has been moving forward on Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said of Deadpool possibly making his debut in another film before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

