Internet Reacts To Donald Glover Lighting Marvel Up Over Deadpool Cancellation

After the bad news that FX and Marvel Television were no longer working on the Deadpool animated series, rumors started swirling that Donald Glover‘s busy schedule was preventing him from working on the show.

The actor/writer/producer/director responded to the report of “creative differences” on social media earlier today, saying “for the record: i wasn’t too busy to work on deadpool.”

He then followed up that by posting an entire script that he called a “finale,” about the Merc with the Mouth traveling to Kenya for a contract, hired to protect the last male rhino from poachers. The script consists of trademark Deadpool humor that’s slightly more self aware, even for all of the character’s fourth wall-breaking antics.

Glover, who has appeared in various Marvel projects including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ultimate Spider-Man, seemed to be proving that he was more than capable of turning in a high quality project that’s up to his standards.

Deadpool even wonders about the reason for the project being nixed, wondering if he went too far with jokes about Marvel catering to pedophiles and making fun of Taylor Swift.

It’s not clear the reasons for the cancellation beyond the vague reasons given in the initial statement, but it’s obvious that the fans are not happy about the decision.

Read on to see how people reacted to Glover’s scripts, with many of them hoping this project will be resuscitated sometime in the future.

