Internet Reacts To Donald Glover Lighting Marvel Up Over Deadpool Cancellation

After the bad news that FX and Marvel Television were no longer working on the Deadpool animated series, rumors started swirling that Donald Glover‘s busy schedule was preventing him from working on the show.

The actor/writer/producer/director responded to the report of “creative differences” on social media earlier today, saying “for the record: i wasn’t too busy to work on deadpool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then followed up that by posting an entire script that he called a “finale,” about the Merc with the Mouth traveling to Kenya for a contract, hired to protect the last male rhino from poachers. The script consists of trademark Deadpool humor that’s slightly more self aware, even for all of the character’s fourth wall-breaking antics.

Glover, who has appeared in various Marvel projects including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ultimate Spider-Man, seemed to be proving that he was more than capable of turning in a high quality project that’s up to his standards.

Deadpool even wonders about the reason for the project being nixed, wondering if he went too far with jokes about Marvel catering to pedophiles and making fun of Taylor Swift.

It’s not clear the reasons for the cancellation beyond the vague reasons given in the initial statement, but it’s obvious that the fans are not happy about the decision.

Read on to see how people reacted to Glover’s scripts, with many of them hoping this project will be resuscitated sometime in the future.

@_Aprizzle_

In Donald we STAN pic.twitter.com/hNFIxnjTOJ — space kitten ✨ (@_Aprizzle_) March 28, 2018

@meadowiIton

@AntiFrantik

To me, this reads more like a none-to-subtle dig at Marvel rather than a legitimate script. The writing is fantastic, nevertheless, and I would’ve loved to see this brand of humor. — AntiFrantik (@AntiFrantik) March 28, 2018

@pngwin13

Just read @donaldglover‘s #Deadpool script and it’s unreal; true to the character, touches lightly on some pretty important topics, and is super funny! Please @netflix and @Marvel, help Donald and @Steve_G_Lover bring this to life ? #yesplz (PS: Seriously @FXNetworks???‍♂️) — Pngwin13 (@pngwin13) March 28, 2018

@KClonin85

So @FXNetworks and @marvel have some explaining to do for dropping Donald Glovers Deadpool show. That was going to be incredible. #Deadpool — Kevin Clonin (@KClonin85) March 28, 2018

@NarratedByNick

That Deadpool script is flames…Marvel was on that bullshit for pulling the plug. — Nickolas Whiteside (@NarratedByNick) March 28, 2018

@NickHarden92

That fake Deadpool script Donald Glover is absolutely hilarious, so many little digs at Marvel.



Creative Genius. What a guy. — Nick. (@NickHarden92) March 28, 2018

@MBIIdollabill

If you need more proof @Marvel sucks, they cancelled the animated Deadpool series that @donaldglover was working on for FX. — Young Gummy (@MBIIdollabill) March 28, 2018

@TerrenceHunter

Deadpool may be the worst character in the Marvel Universe. We’re probably better off without the show. The level of trolling in this “script” is off the charts. Looking forward to Glover’s future projects. https://t.co/pVebPGj2a9 — Тerrence Hunter™??‍♂️ (@TerrenceHunter) March 28, 2018

@Stephen_NYMonsr