‘Deadpool’ Gets Mashed Up With ‘The Proposal’

While it may not have the same staying power as some of their other films, 2009’s The Proposal was key to elevating the profiles of both Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. It was a major hit, and one that helped pave the way to other major roles for both actors.

…Of course, like most things, it can be improved just by adding Deadpool.

That’s just what Funny or Die have done with Deadpool’s Proposal, seen above.

If you never saw The Proposal, here’s the premise: Ryan Reynolds plays the constantly-humiliated personal assistant to a cruel, self-centered executive at a corporation (Sandra Bullock). When she discovers that her visa has expired, she decides that she needs him to marry her so that she can stay in the country and continue working for the company. He agrees, largely because he is closely associated with her and she has alienated everyone at the company, so if she goes, he would likely be fired too. As you might expect, the two fall in love during a week-long vacation to visit his family (arranged to convince the INS that they are on the level) and live happily ever after. The Proposal earned $164 million at the domestic box office, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie Ryan Reynolds has starred in and beating out Green Lantern, Blade: Trinity, and Turbo.

It is also the seventh-highest-grossing Sandra Bullock movie, inexplicably beating out filmmaker Marco Brambilla’s timeless masterpiece Demolition Man.

Mash-ups like this tend to be a dime a dozen, but this one is both entertaining and pretty approrpriate for Deadpool, who will be photobombing the covers of non-Deadpool DVDs at Walmart later this month.

