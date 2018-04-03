Deadpool Movie Promises A Big, Pink Surprise

It looks like fans will get a delightful bonus tonight…if they watch the original Deadpool.

The original movie will get its sequel soon, but the first movie is making its debut on FX tonight at 7:30, and it seems the merc with a mouth is including a nice Deadpool 2 surprise for fans who watch. Well, nice is one way to put it, though he makes it sound dirty.

“Check out my big, pink surprise tonight during the @FXNetworks premiere of #Deadpool at 7:30pm! That sounds dirty, but it’s not. I promise.”

Sure he says it isn’t dirty, but c’mon, do you really trust him to keep it PG? Yeah, we don’t either, but we’re going to tune in regardless.

The film just received a big trailer, so it will likely be a small clip or special promo that airs tonight. Either way, it’s more Deadpool, and fans just can’t get enough. Plus, the original Deadpool is pretty damn good, so it’s really a win-win.

While fans will find plenty of raunchy humor, sarcastic quips, and crazy action in the sequel, it won’t just be a retread of the original according to Cable actor Josh Brolin.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin said.

Brolin’s Cable joins Zazie Beetz as Domino alongside the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.