Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Debuts Deadpool #300 Cover

Rob Liefeld’s Deadpool has never been more popular, and he’s debuted a brand new cover in celebration of Wade’s latest milestone.

That would be the upcoming Despicable Deadpool #300, and Liefeld showed off a new variant cover that will launch with the upcoming issue. The cover features Wade Wilson front and center with sword and pistol in hand in full action pose, with some of the more notable allies and adversaries of Wilson in the background.

Cable, Domino, Taskmaster, Colossus, Shatterstar, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more can all be seen behind him, and you can get a look at the impressive new cover below.

“So here is my cover to DEADPOOL #300! Proud Papa. My boy is going places at 26 years old. Reflects his Daddy! I peppered this with many of my babies! Retailers, you are going to want to have enough of this for your customers. Customers, let your store know you want this! #deadpool #robliefeld #xforce #cable #domino #hulk #spiderman #shatterstar #siryn #blackpanther #wolverine #sabretooth #taskmaster #marvel colors by @aburtov !!!”

There will also be other variants with the big issue, and you can check out the rest in the official description below.

DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #300

GERRY DUGGAN (W) – MATTEO LOLLI, MIKE HAWTHORNE & SCOTT KOBLISH (A)

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

300 Deadpools Wraparound Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Variant Cover by TONY MOORE

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

“Every bad decision, every betrayal, every fart joke — they’ve all come back to haunt Deadpool. He’s gone from criminal to outcast to celebrity and back to criminal, and as Captain America leads the biggest heroes of the Marvel Universe to take him down, Wade is forced to be his most despicable self ONE LAST TIME…

For over five years and more than a hundred issues Gerry Duggan has been putting words into the Mouth of the Merc with same…but all that ends in this TRIPLE-sized issue with art by longtime Deadpool collaborators Scott Koblish, Matteo Lolli and Mike Hawthorne! It’s one last love letter to the character we love to hurt. Sorry, Wade! This one’s gonna sting.”

72 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

Despicable Deadpool #300 hits comic stores this May.