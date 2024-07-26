Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return, Explained

It’s been two years since Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced they would be teaming up for the third Deadpool movie, and fans have been wondering how the film would follow the events of Logan. In James Mangold’s 2017 film, Jackman’s Wolverine finally died, and it was not only permanent, but it was incredibly emotional and satisfying for viewers. Understandably, fans have been worried that Deadpool & Wolverine might tarnish Logan’s legacy. While the new film certainly has its fun with Logan, it does an excellent job of making Jackman’s return make sense while also allowing the Wolverine we know and love to rest in peace. Note: The following includes a few plot points in Deadpool & Wolverine, but does not spoil any major cameos or deaths.

Deadpool & Wolverine kicks off with Deadpool digging up Logan’s body, only to be disappointed that the hero is actually dead. The Merc with the Mouth goes on to use Logan’s adamantium-ridden bones as weapons to decimate members of the TVA, and while that might bother some, most will probably delight in the humor. Since Logan from the previous films is officially dead, Deadpool has to set off to other universes to try and find a Wolverine that can help him in his quest to save his universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool visits many versions of Wolverine, which includes some huge surprises. Eventually, he meets the titular Wolverine, who is down on his luck and struggling with his past mistakes. This Wolverine isn’t a hero like the one we’re used to. In fact, he let down his entire X-Men team in a big way. Since he considers himself a failure, Wolverine is quick to anger and is certainly unamused by Deadpool’s antics.

Despite having a different history than the Wolverine who died in Logan, it’s still easy to get attached to this new version. He may be rougher around the edges, but Jackman is no stranger to bringing Wolverine to life in a satisfying way.

Why Does Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Logan Wear the Classic Suit?

Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

A while back, fans found out Jackman would be rocking Wolverine’s classic yellow suit from the comics. Fans have been waiting nearly 25 years to see Jackman in the costume, and the movie’s justification for the look is extra special. Deadpool spends a lot of the film pestering Wolverine to reveal why he always wears the suit, and the reason is pretty tragic. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Later in the film, Logan reveals that he was never willing to be a part of the X-Men, and refused to wear the suit despite the wishes of Scott, Jean, and the rest of the team. It’s revealed that they all died, and Logan blames himself for not being there to help. He now wears the suit to remember them.

Thanks to a few folks Deadpool and Wolverine meet on their journey, the movie’s main Logan is able to do some healing and growing, and it makes us love him almost as much as the previous Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.