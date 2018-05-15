Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Hurdle Preventing a Deadpool, Wolverine Movie

It is no secret: Ryan Reynolds really wants to don his superhero suit alongside Hugh Jackson. The two actors are no strangers to the world of Marvel, and they did get a heroic outing back in the day with X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, the film’s dismal reception has Reynolds begging for a second on-screen encounter with Jackman, but there is just one problem.

According to Reynolds, there is a big speed bump standing between him and his hopeful crossover, and it hails from Australia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Reynolds stopped by Variety to chat about his work on Deadpool 2 at the film’s premiere. It was there the actor was asked about his long-desired Deadpool and Wolverine film, and Reynolds revealed the thing stopping the whole project was Jackman.

“You know, that’s a long-standing dream of mine. Sadly, it is Hugh Jackman that’s the skin-covered speed bump on the road to that sort of happiness,” the actor said.

“We’ll see. He hung it up, so we’ll see,” Reynolds continued, nodding to the fact that Jackman retired from Wolverine after Logan was released. The movie marked the actor’s final X-Men appearance, but Reynolds has not given up on his team-up dreams despite the odds against him.

In the past, Jackman did tease audiences about the possibility of his Wolverine returning for Deadpool‘s sake, but that stance did not stick. During a forum for Logan, the Aussie actor told fans he’s firm in his decision to hang up his old adamantium claws.

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman explained. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

Do you think Reynolds will ever get the crossover he’s dreamt of? Or will Jackman stand beside his retirement as planned? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18.