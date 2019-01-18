Deadpool Creator Feels A Deadpool And Wolverine Team-Up Is Inevitable In Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Disney Fox Merger has sparked many a wish that characters like Deadpool and Wolverine will team-up in the MCU, and for Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, that’s truly inevitable.

Liefeld is introducing fans to Major X in a new series but during ComicBook.com’s conversation about the series we also asked Liefeld if he thinks we’ll see a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up happen onscreen in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I feel like it’s inevitable,” Liefeld told Jim Viscardi. “I wish that it was Hugh and Ryan. There’s no guarantee that’s going to happen. But look, I do believe Marvel films has, whatever you call them. Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are really good at giving people what they want, and sometimes giving them what they don’t really understand they need the most, like Thor and Rocket Raccoon, okay.”

The two battled in Wolverine Origins, but we can all agree that mouth sewn shut and optic blast Wade Wilson wasn’t really Deadpool. Now that Reynolds’ Deadpool is under the MCU and Marvel will own the X-Men characters once more, this could really happen.

“But yeah, I believe Deadpool and Wolverine will just cinematically, I do. When, where, who? No idea,” Liefeld said. “But Jim, you and I, as a guy who has pop culture, comicbook.com, and me asguy who makes comic books and understands comic books and movies and film and TV, we both are in the business, all the businesses. You kind of understand that there’s an inevitability about it. It’s just, what date? Tell me the date, you know. So, I do believe it’ll happen.”

As Liefeld mentioned, it sadly won’t be Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, as Jackman exited the Wolverine role with Logan. For those wanting to see more Wolverine though, Liefeld’s Major X will feature the fan favorite X-Man in a big way.

“And I still get asked all the time, ‘Who’s your favorite character?’ It’s Wolverine,” Liefeld said. “It’s always been Wolverine. He made me love comics and made me love the X-Men. And the thing about Wolverine also is the mystery. The mystery that they layered him with over multiple years. So with Cable, Deadpool, Domino, X-Force, I felt like I’ve subscribed to that notion of mystery and reviewing different layers.”

Liefeld’s Major X hits comic stores in April. As for a Deadpool Wolverine team-up onscreen, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we agree with Liefeld about the inevitable. Now we just need that date.