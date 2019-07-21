Did Simu Liu Tease His Shang-Chi Role Last Month?

A lot of big Marvel announcements came out of San Diego Comic-Con last night, including the news that Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) will be starring in the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. One of the best parts about this particular casting news has been the actor’s previous tweets about wanting to play a hero. Just last month, he wrote a hilarious post about a casting call for a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The shared article says the film was looking to cast “mid-20s Chinese American male.”

“Oh…cool… 😐,” he wrote.

It appears the actor’s disappointment comes from the fact that he’s 30, and therefore too old to go up for the Doctor Strange part.

“Simu, I actually thought you were in your 20s! You must go for this!!!,” @beth_janson replied to the tweet.

“I was once upon a time… alas… the sands of time cannot be stopped…,” Liu answered.

“Okay but imagine if they cast you as Shang-Chi,” @RavSurai correctly guessed. (Nice work!)

However, since this was only a month ago, it makes us wonder if he already knew he was going to be playing the lead in Shang-Chi. Could this disappointment tweet have been a ruse to throw us off the scent?

Some fans have commented on the post since the news broke last night:

“YOU UPGRADED,” @courtenlow wrote.

“This tweet aged well,” @pablohidalgo300 joked.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.