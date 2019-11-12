Here’s When the Missing Marvel and Star Wars Movies Will Be on Disney+

Disney’s exclusive streaming service, Disney+, finally launched online early Tuesday morning, giving fans the opportunity to stream the entirety of the company’s library. Well, at least most of it. Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Pixar, and others all belong to Disney and are going to be a part of the Disney+ streaming roster. The majority of the movies and shows from the various studios are already on Disney+, but some of the more recent Marvel and Star Wars titles are still housed on Netflix, keeping them from moving to the new service.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, and other Disney-owned movies are currently on Netflix, but they’ll be heading to Disney+ sometime soon. In fact, all of the titles on Netflix are actually listed on Disney+, you just can’t watch them yet. Instead, Disney+ offers up a message that reveals exactly when the movie will be switching streaming homes.

Here’s the list of missing Star Wars and Marvel movies and when they’re set to arrive on Disney+:

Thor: Ragnarok – December 5, 2019

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – December 26, 2019

Black Panther – March 4, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War – June 25, 2020

Solo: A Star Wars Story – July 9, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 29, 2020

All Star Wars and Marvel movies released in 2019 or later will come straight to Disney+, as there is no longer a deal in place with Netflix. The same goes for other Disney and Pixar movies that are still on Netflix, and they will arrive on Disney+ at some point over the next year or so. Here are some of the other movies coming to Disney+ in the future:

Coco – November 29, 2019

Cool Runnings – January 1, 2020

Bedtime Stories – March 5, 2020

A Wrinkle in Time – March 25, 2020

National Treasure – April 30, 2020

Tarzan – June 23, 2020

Incredibles 2 – July 30, 2020

Christopher Robin – September 5, 2020

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – November 28, 2020

Ralph Breaks the Internet – December 11, 2020

Mary Poppins Returns – January 9, 2021

