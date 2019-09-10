Disney Reveals Marvel Hotel Opening at Disneyland Paris

Come next year, Disneyland Paris is going all-in on the Marvel brand. Starting next year, the France-based theme park will introduce Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, an Avenger-filled attraction at the park. Teased at D23 Expo last month, the House of Ideas unveiled more in-depth plans earlier Tuesday, when they publicly released some of the first pieces of concept art from the new lodging opportunity.

The hotel itself isn’t going to be an immersive experience like that fancy Star Wars hotel the company previously announced; rather, it will place a focus on what’s turned Marvel into the behemoth it is today — the art and sequential storytelling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Putting New York’s classic Art Deco style at the forefront, the new hotel is said to be collaborating with more than 50 artists from both Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios to create over 300 pieces of art original to the hotel, including comic book covers, posters, illustrations form films, storyboards, original, sketches, and never-before-scene exclusive pieces.

In addition to a completely updated look and feel, Marvel announced the following additions to the experience:

Manhattan Restaurant will be an elegant and refined table service restaurant – featuring a magnificent chandelier inspired by Thor’s Asgardian Palace – with a menu that will give prominence to authentic flavours, reminiscent of a family-owned Italian trattoria, with fresh and local products.

Downtown Restaurant will be a culinary journey through a cosmopolitan New York where typical American dishes will meet flavours from Chinatown & Little Italy. Guest will even be able to see chefs preparing meals. The restaurant will also offer a selection of Marvel-inspired specialities and its walls will display 90 sketched portraits of Marvel Super Heroes.

Skyline Bar will be an elegant, typical New York Martini bar, offering breath-taking views of the skyline of New York that will hold some heroic surprises. At Skyline Bar, guests can find cocktails as well as a fine selection of wines.

Lounge Bar will be a Trendy Manhattan loft-style bar serving fresh and organic products like biodynamic wines, bottled beers from craft breweries and more. Definitely the best place to gather with family or friends after a day of adventures in the parks.

Disneyland Paris also announced the return of Marvel Super Heroes Season from March 24 through June 7, 2020 — a time where Disney cast members will be in-character as various roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel library of characters.

Fans will be able to begin booking rooms in the Paris-based hotel starting November 5th. The hotel is expected to open summer 2020.