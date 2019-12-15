Fantastic Four Fan Creates Epic Logo for Doctor Doom’s MCU Debut

The live-action rights for the Fantastic Four are officially back at Marvel Studios, meaning Doctor Doom is a real possibility to play a villain in any of the upcoming films on the slate for Marvel Studios. In anticipation of the iconic Marvel villain’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revered fan artist Albin George has crafted an epic logo for a potential Dr. Doom solo movie. As the villain himself looms large in the background, the bold typeface of the logo features a scratched metal texture with a shiny green outline. See it for yourself in its full glory below.

At one point, Noah Hawley (Fargo) had been developing a script for 20th Century Fox for a solo Doom movie, though those plans have apparently been shelved in the wake of the Disney and 20th Century Fox merger. According to Hawley, the film would have tones of the Cold War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, it combined genres. And it’s sort of a Cold War parallel film. And I really like it. I’ve been too busy to really lean on them, and they certainly haven’t called me on the phone. And during my sit down with Kevin Feige, when he asked about the Doctor Doom movie, he said, ‘Are you still working on it?’ And I said, ‘Should I still be working on it?’,” he told the site.

He added, “I said, ‘I assume you guys have a plan in a drawer somewhere for the Fantastic Four.’ And [Feige] smiled a little bit, but would neither confirm nor deny. But yeah, I think it would be a great comic book movie certainly.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.